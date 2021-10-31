George Runham, 30, saw the infamous gold-plated steak sold at the Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London, and decided to have a go at making his own and managed to do it for just £18.99 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Amateur chef recreates Salt Bae’s £850 gold steak for a fraction of the price - October 31, 2021
- Jewellers expecting strong demand during Dhanteras on softer gold prices - October 31, 2021
- Gold Forecast: November 2021 - October 31, 2021