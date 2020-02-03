It’s a new week, and like clockwork, Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch. This time, the Series 5 is seeing a all-time low with as much as a $44.01 discount. That’s for the 40-millimeter Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 at an all-time low price - February 3, 2020
- Popular jewelry startup Mejuri is one of the most affordable places to buy everyday pieces, from gold hoops to stacking rings - February 3, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: The level to beat for XAU/USD bears is the 1570 support - February 3, 2020