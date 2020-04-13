Amid lockdown, gold prices hit record high of Rs 45,600 per 10 grams

Gold prices in India hit a record high in futures markets on Monday even though physical buying remained suspended in domestic markets due to the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown amid higher global rates. At …
