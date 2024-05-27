The abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF SIVR is the most cost-effective silver fund in Bank of America’s coverage, with a total expense ratio of 0.50%. The bank’s commodity team is also bullish on silver …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Amid Soaring Gold, Silver Prices, Bank of America Is Bullish On These 4 Promising Metal ETFs For Good Investment Returns - May 27, 2024
- Gold Price India, May 27: Yellow Metal Shines, Prices Rise After Huge Drop; Sharp Jump In Silver - May 27, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Acceptance above $2,350 is critical to sustain the upturn - May 27, 2024