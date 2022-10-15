“Prices have been increased by Rs 2 per litre for Amul Gold and buffalo milk due to increase in fat prices,” Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) managing director R S Sodhi said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 - October 15, 2022
- Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre - October 15, 2022
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $125.00 - October 15, 2022
Discussion about this post