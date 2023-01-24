While there are reasons for strength in gold prices, the present gains seem excessive and make gold prices vulnerable to the downside. Read more here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- An Alternate View Of The Gold Market - January 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops beneath $1930 on better-than-expected US PMIs - January 24, 2023
- Gold miners to watch as speculation mounts that US$2,000 per ounce is in sight - January 24, 2023