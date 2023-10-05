They are completely hated and totally undervalued, without even a semblance of pricing in the potential leverage they could gain from a spike in gold prices. RSI is a number from 0 to 100 indicating how overbought or oversold a security is. Values over 70 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- An Oversold Gold Miner With Strong Fundamentals–Its Relative Strength Index Is Below 20, And Its Piotroski F-Score Is 8 - October 5, 2023
- UPDATE 1-Canada posts surprise August trade surplus as exports surge on gold, crude - October 5, 2023
- Costco’s 24-carat gold bars are priced at about $1,930 — and reportedly selling out. Should you buy these, or gold in general, right now? - October 5, 2023