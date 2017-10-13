Anaconda Mining Achieves Record Quarterly Gold Sales of 4,723 Ounces in Q1 FY 2018 and Generates $2.6M of EBITDA at Point Rousse

and recorded revenue of $7.6 million based on an average gold price of $1,612 per ounce, a 55% increase in revenue over Q1 FY 2017 — The mill achieved record mill throughput of 119,401 tonnes, a 20% increase over the first quarter of FY 2017, while the …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)