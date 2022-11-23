Gold and silver investors recognize the importance of wealth preservation in a world where central banks are debasing their respective currencies to fund government deficit spending. The question that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Analysing the prospects of Gold bullion versus Gold Numismatic coins - November 23, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD licks its wounds on the way to $1,720, Fed Minutes eyed - November 23, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD yearns for a bull flag breakout amid an impending bullish crossover - November 23, 2022