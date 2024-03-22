Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Avino Silver & Gold today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.58.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Record gold price flashes warning for Fed’s rate-cut hopes - March 22, 2024
- Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) and Cemex SAB (CX) - March 22, 2024
- Gold Rush Begins As Fed Hints At Rate Cuts: 5 Mining Stocks Glitter With Over 30% Rally This Month - March 22, 2024