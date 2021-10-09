Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) price on Friday, October 08, fall -0.39% below its previous day’s close as a downside momentum from buyers pushed the stock’s value to $5.08. A look at the stock’s price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Analysts Offer Valuable Insight On Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) - October 9, 2021
- Gold Resource Corporation (GORO): Significant Improvements That Are Worth Pondering - October 9, 2021
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Has Decreased By -14.99 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others? - October 9, 2021