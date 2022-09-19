Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s technical outlook shows bearish bias stays intact with some room for correction. - September 19, 2022
- Gold and Silver Rate Today: No recovery in Yellow metal, price below Rs 50,000 – Check rates in your city on September 19 - September 19, 2022
- Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Price Target at $12.75 - September 19, 2022