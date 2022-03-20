The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.06. A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Price Target at C$12.06 - March 20, 2022
- Gold price declines by Rs 600 - March 20, 2022
- UAE gold prices: 24K seen trading between $61.53 and $64.80 - March 20, 2022