In a report issued on October 16, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >> Eldorado Gold (EGO) RBC Capital analyst Michael Siperco maintained a Hold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP), Eldorado Gold (EGO) - November 3, 2023
- Stock futures tick higher as Treasury yields fall on bets the Fed is done raising rates - November 3, 2023
- Gold Prices Hit Rs 61,539, Dealers Offer Discounts For Fourth Week - November 3, 2023