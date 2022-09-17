Andrew Swarthout Sells 15,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65.
