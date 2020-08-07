AngloGold Ashanti on Friday reported a more than 200% increase in first-half earnings, boosted by higher gold prices, weaker local currencies and cost cutting measures. The gold miner said headline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- AngloGold Ashanti half-year earnings rise more than 200% on higher gold prices - August 7, 2020
- Soaring gold prices and WA border closures spark amateur goldrush - August 7, 2020
- Gold price scales fresh high of Rs 56,143, silver above Rs 77K - August 7, 2020