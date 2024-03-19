Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti recorded a basic loss of $235-million or $0.56 a share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with basic earnings of $233-million, or $0.55 a share, for the prior …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Potential for Breakout of Bull Wedge - March 19, 2024
- AngloGold swings to loss on lower gold sales, higher costs - March 19, 2024
- Gold prices dip alongside US Dollar strength ahead of upcoming Fed’s meeting - March 19, 2024