Wozniak had launched his second company after Apple called Efforce, a blockchain-based enterprise in the energy efficiency space with its own token called WOZX.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak: Bitcoin is better than gold, a miracle of technology - July 11, 2021
- Ascot Intercepts New High-Grade Copper, Gold, and Silver Mineralization in Geophysical Target at Premier - July 11, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 11 July 2021: Gold cheaper by Rs 8300 from record highs, right time to buy? - July 11, 2021