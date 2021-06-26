India are eyeing three more medals in the recurve team, individual and mixed pair event, slated for Sunday with world number three Deepika Kumari aiming for a hat-trick of gold medals.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Archery World Cup: Abhishek Verma clinches historic compound individual gold, opens tally for India - June 26, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Good Time to Buy Gold as Rates Dip | Check Rate of 22-Carat & 24-Carat Gold in Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi - June 26, 2021
- Asia Gold China flips to premiums, Indian buyers eye bigger price dip - June 26, 2021