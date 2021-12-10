The price of gold is a trustworthy barometer of investor anxiety. When it’s high, a crisis has likely prompted investors to seek it as a safe haven. COVID-19 was that crisis in 2020, driving gold’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to surge higher above $1,792 on downbeat US CPI data - December 10, 2021
- Are Gold Prices on Course to Break All-Time Highs Once Again? - December 10, 2021
- Gold Price In India Quoted At Rs. 46,850, On December 10, Demand Boost In Wedding Season - December 10, 2021