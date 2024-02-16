RBC Capital analyst Wayne Lam maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF – Research Report) on February 13 and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $0.27.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices set for second weekly dip as traders rethink rate-cut bets - February 16, 2024
- Gold price bulls remain on the sidelines amid modest US Dollar uptick - February 16, 2024
- Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) Gets a Buy from RBC Capital - February 16, 2024