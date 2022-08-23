Argonaut Gold Bolsters Operational Team with Appointment of Vice President, Canadian Operations

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the “Company”, “Argonaut Gold” or “Argonaut”) announces the appointment of Chuck Hennessey as Vice President, Canadian Operations effective August 29, 2022.
