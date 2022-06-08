Arkansan Stephanie Price claims first Natural State gold at Special Olympics USA Games

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It was another big day for Arkansas athletes Tuesday with a gold in Special Olympics USA Games competition. Fort Smith’s Stephanie Price took gold in the 1500-meter track event.
