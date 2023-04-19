Traders at Bogura’s Dharampur, known as a jewellery village, see new light in their business on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as artisan jewellery sees high demand thanks to the rise of gold prices. About 100 types of jewellery are available in Dharampur.
