SGDJ tracks small cap gold miners, but weighs its components based on revenue growth and price momentum. The ETF focuses on price momentum, which helps identify leading junior gold miners driven by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- As Gold Mining Heats Up, Get In on Mergers and Acquisitions - April 8, 2021
- Gold scores the biggest daily gain of the month to end at a 6-week high - April 8, 2021
- Gold Cracks $1,750; Watch on Whether Yields, Dollar Will Disrupt Party - April 8, 2021