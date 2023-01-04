Newmont Corp (NEM) corrected lower from April to late August losing about 50% of its value, but the picture has improved in recent months as the price of gold has rallied. Let’s check the charts. In this daily bar chart of NEM,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs above $1,850 on improved mood, ahead of FOMC minutes - January 4, 2023
- As Gold Prices Increase, Newmont Is Starting to Attract Interest - January 4, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Bullish Traders Betting on Less-Aggressive Rate Hikes Ahead of Fed Minutes - January 4, 2023