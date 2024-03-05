Gold is scaling record highs, with the gold contract for April closing above $2,100 per ounce for the first time. Analysts at Citi describe themselves as “medium-term bullion bulls,” and see gold as a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- As gold scales all-time highs, Wall Street analysts say it has even further to go - March 5, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Shoot Straight up in The Air - March 5, 2024
- Gold price hits record high - March 5, 2024