Gold could finally be on the precipice of breaking out of its sideways trend as inflationary pressures are pushing prices close to a five-month high. Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors have been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- As Inflationary Pressures Remain, Gold Nears 5-Month High - November 21, 2021
- Dubai: 24K gold price can touch Dh225 per gram this week - November 21, 2021
- Gold price dips after hitting 9-month high. Should you buy now? - November 20, 2021