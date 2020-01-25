Asanko Gold shares mostly ignore the recent gold price upside. Meanwhile, the higher gold price and the payment from Gold Fields boost the company’s cash position by roughly $22 million. The market is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Asanko Gold: 2 Ways To Play The Upcoming Life Of Mine Plan - January 25, 2020
- GLOBAL MARKETS-China virus fears spook U.S. shares, oil prices - January 24, 2020
- Gold Price Spikes Up, but VicenzaOro Exhibitors Stay Positive - January 24, 2020