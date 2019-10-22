Costs stay high, but Asanko expects a meaningful drop in Q4. A month ago, I wrote that Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) shares were set to have more upside in case gold prices (GLD) managed to stay above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Asanko Gold Reports Record Gold Production Levels, But The Stock Needs More Catalysts For Breakout - October 21, 2019
- Silver Prices Finish Higher as Gold Posts Back-To-Back Declines - October 21, 2019
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Triangle Chart Pattern Indicates Impending Volatility - October 21, 2019