98.84 g/t Au over 6.48m from a depth of 51.5m in hole P23-2490, including 691.50 g/t Au over 0.90m. This is the all-time second highest-grade drill intercept at Big Missouri and is the Company’s highest-grade drill intercept property-wide since 2015.
Ascot Drills Its Highest-Grade Intercept Since 2015: 692 g/t Gold Over 0.9 Metres At The Big Missouri Deposit - November 3, 2023