Physical gold demand in China moderated this week in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holiday, while in Japan and Singapore some consumers sold their bullion to cash in on high domestic prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Asia Gold-China demand slows ahead of holiday; Japan, Singapore cash in on high prices - January 20, 2023
- Nu Holdings: An Opportunity To Buy Gold At The Price Of Silver - January 20, 2023
- Gold Potassium Cyanide Market 2023 Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Price and Gross Margin, Opportunities and Forecast 2029 - January 20, 2023