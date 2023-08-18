Premiums on physical gold in China jumped to the highest since December 2016 this week as economic worries spurred fresh safe-haven demand, while lower domestic prices brought back some buyers in India.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Asia Gold-China premiums spike as economic woes spur safe-haven buying - August 18, 2023
- Gold steadies, attempts to snap longest losing streak since 2017 - August 18, 2023
- Gold heads for third weekly fall on fading bets for Fed cut - August 18, 2023