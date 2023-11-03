Physical gold dealers in India offered discounts for a fourth consecutive week as consumers shied away from making purchases due to higher domestic prices, while top consumer China also saw muted demand.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD will struggle to climb lastingly above $2,000 – Commerzbank - November 3, 2023
- Asia Gold Elevated local prices dent retail demand in India - November 3, 2023
- Ascot Drills Its Highest-Grade Intercept Since 2015: 692 g/t Gold Over 0.9 Metres At The Big Missouri Deposit - November 3, 2023