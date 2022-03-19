Indian gold prices jumped to 55,558 rupees per 10 grams earlier this month, not far from the all-time high of 56,191 rupees hit in August 2020.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Asia Gold-High prices, COVID spike dim lustre in top hubs - March 19, 2022
- Gold Springs Resource 2022 Drilling Objective for the “White Point” Target - March 18, 2022
- Gold Springs Resource Corp. 2022 Drilling Objective for the “White Point” Target - March 18, 2022