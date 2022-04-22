Physical gold dealers in India reduced discounts this week as demand picked up slightly after prices eased, while activity in top consumer China was still muted by COVID-induced curbs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD melting in a vacuum under the weight of a hawkish Fed – TDS - April 22, 2022
- Asia Gold India discounts ease slightly on price reprieve; China market muted - April 22, 2022
- 10 Gold Stocks Under $5 - April 22, 2022