A sharp retreat in domestic prices boosted retail demand for physical gold in India this week, prompting dealers to charge premiums for the first time in more than three months.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Pressured as Fed Speakers Suggest 50-Basis Point Rate Hike - February 17, 2023
- Asia Gold-India rates flip to premium as price drop lures buyers - February 17, 2023
- Gold set for weekly dip as hawkish Fed tilt boosts dollar - February 17, 2023