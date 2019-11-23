* India discount at $3/oz versus $1.5 premium last week * Demand weak in China, premiums slip to $2-$3.50/oz BENGALURU/MUMBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) – Gold demand remained subdued in China this week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Asia Gold-Indian gold sellers opt for discounts; China, HK demand weak - November 23, 2019
- Gold Mid-Tiers’ Q3’19 Fundamentals - November 23, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Ease, and Decline 0.3% for the Week - November 22, 2019