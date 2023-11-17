Indian buyers brushed off record high local prices this week making gold purchases during the Diwali festival week in the country, while China premiums remained buoyant after the top-buyer continued …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise 1% on Fed pause expectations - November 17, 2023
- Asia Gold Indians brush off record rates to load up on gold for Diwali - November 17, 2023
- Gold price per tola increases Rs2,200 in Pakistan - November 17, 2023