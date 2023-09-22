Physical gold buying in India improved this week on a retreat in domestic prices, while premiums in top consumer China pulled back from record highs, attributed to an easing of bullion import …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Asia gold: Price dip buoys demand in India; China premiums ease - September 22, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold ekes out gains as US dollar, yields ease - September 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD in check as hawkish tone of the Fed will continue to reverberate – Commerzbank - September 22, 2023