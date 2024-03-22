In tandem with a surge in benchmark spot gold prices , domestic rates in India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer, hit an all-time high of 66,943 rupees per 10 grams this week. “Retail demand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price falls though speculation for Fed rate cuts in June remains firm - March 22, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rally likely to run out of steam – Commerzbank - March 22, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Pulls Back Into Consolidation Area - March 22, 2024