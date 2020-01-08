Oil prices jumped following news of the development … Energy names in the region gained: In Australia, Santos shares were up 2.39%, Oil Search rose 2.17% and Woodside Petroleum added 1.74%. Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rebound and Form Bull Flag Continuation Pattern - January 7, 2020
- Perth Mint’s December gold sales hit 3-year peak - January 7, 2020
- Asia markets tumble as violence flares in Iraq; oil and gold prices soar - January 7, 2020