It was a good day for the dollar overnight on a couple of fronts. US economic exceptionalism continues to come to the fore, surprisingly after US retail sales were up 17.7% in May from an estimate of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Asia Open FX & Gold: The dollar is up - June 16, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: $1,730 has emerged as stiff resistance in last 24 hours - June 16, 2020
- Gold Rises as Fed’s Powell Sticks to View on Risks to Recovery - June 16, 2020