Japan +0.95%. Japan’s 20-year bond yield has hit its highest since May 2014. China -0.16%. Hong Kong -0.15%. India +0.04%. Australia +0.20%. Australian August Business confidence 2 (was 1 in July) & Conditions 13 (11 in July).
