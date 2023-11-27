Asian shares slipped on Monday ahead of potentially market-moving inflation data from the United States and Europe later in the week, and a meeting of oil producers that could stop, or extend, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Asia stocks swing lower, gold climbs as oil slips - November 27, 2023
- Gold atop 6-month peak on softer U.S. dollar, bets on Fed - November 27, 2023
- Gold prices rise past $2,000 as data-heavy week spurs caution - November 27, 2023