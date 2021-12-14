Manohari Gold Tea, a rare variety of tea in Assam has once again created history by breaking its own record as it was sold for Rs 1 lakh per kilogram on Tuesday at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. “The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Assam: Manohari Gold Tea auctioned for record price of Rs 1 lakh per kg - December 14, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears taking on bullish commitments ahead of Fed - December 14, 2021
- TDG Gold Corp. Private Placement Update - December 14, 2021