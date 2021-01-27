TheNewswire – AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSX.V:ABRA; OTCPK: ABBRF) (“AbraPlata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the latest assays received from five diamond drill holes completed at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- (Audio Enhanced) AbraPlata Drilling Intersects Thick Zones of Shallow Silver and Gold Mineralisation And Grants Incentive Stock Options and RSUs - January 26, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in stasis, impending death cross may be a bear trap - January 26, 2021
- Gold price may rise further, but there are still ‘downside risks’: UBS - January 26, 2021