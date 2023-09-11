Australian gold production reached 80 t during the three months to June, Melbourne based gold consultants Surbiton Associates reported, with production up 11% on the rain-affected March quarter. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends intraday gains, trades around $1,930 - September 11, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, September 11, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check latest rates - September 11, 2023
- Aus gold production tops 80t in June quarter – Surbiton - September 11, 2023