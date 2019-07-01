MELBOURNE, July 1 (Reuters) – Australia expects gold to overtake thermal coal as its fourth-largest export earner in the coming financial year as coal prices fall on subdued demand from Asia, while …
Australia sees gold overtaking thermal coal as export earner
