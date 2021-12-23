Australian shares extended gains on Thursday, led by banks and gold miners, as a study helped ease concerns about the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while Bega Cheese slumped on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Australia shares boosted by banks, gold miners - December 22, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls taking on territory above $1,800 - December 22, 2021
- Hanstone Gold Conducts Private Placement - December 22, 2021